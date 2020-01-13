Barack and Michelle Obama’s Netflix documentary scores Oscars nomination

TAMPA (WFLA) – The first documentary released by Barack and Michelle Obama’s production company, Higher Ground, has earned an Oscar nomination.

“American Factory,” which was released by Netflix last year has been nominated for best documentary feature. Former President Barack Obama took to Twitter this morning to congratulate the team behind the film.

Glad to see American Factory’s Oscar nod for Best Documentary. It’s the kind of story we don’t see often enough and it’s exactly what Michelle and I hope to achieve with Higher Ground. Congrats to the incredible filmmakers and entire team! — Barack Obama (@BarackObama) January 13, 2020

Other films nominated in the best documentary feature category include “The Cave,” “The Edge of Democracy,” “For Sama” and “Honeyland.”

“I couldn’t be happier that Julia Reichert, Steven Bognar, and all of the incredible people behind #AmericanFactory have been nominated for the Best Documentary Oscar,” the former first lady wrote on Instagram.

The documentary “takes a deep dive into a post-industrial Ohio, where a Chinese billionaire opens a new factory in the husk of an abandoned General Motors plant and hires two thousand blue-collar Americans,” according to a Netflix press release.

The 92nd Academy Awards will air live February 9 on ABC.