Audiencia grita “Let’s Go Brandon” en conferencia de prensa de DeSantis luego de que él criticara a la “Administración de Brandon”

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) -- A volcano on the island of La Palma has been erupting for six weeks now, and despite theories making the rounds online, it cannot cause a tsunami that would impact Florida.

La Palma is a Spanish island that's part of the Canary Islands, which are more than 3,000 miles away from Florida. The Cumbre Vieja volcano on La Palma started erupting on Sept. 19 and still has not stopped.