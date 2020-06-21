Atlanta mayor calls Trump rally ‘an embarrassment’

ATLANTA (CNN) — Atlanta’s mayor is calling President Trump’s rally in Oklahoma Saturday an embarrassment.

Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms said Trump’s language Saturday night is not what the country needs right now.

“He did not speak about healing,” Bottoms said. “He did not recognize any of the racial tensions that are happening across our country. Instead, he does what he always does. He continues to try and divide us and really inflames the worst in people. And so I just hope that this is a good sign that the country is moving on from him.”

Bottoms is a potential democratic vice presidential pick for presidential candidate Joe Biden.

