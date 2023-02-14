WASHINGTON (AP) — The handprints of military children pressed onto paper hearts will decorate a corner of the White House as first lady Jill Biden celebrates Valentine’s Day.

She has a valentine for the United States, too, and it will be revealed on the lawn facing Pennsylvania Avenue as Tuesday breaks.

Her message to the nation: “Reach out with Open Hearts and Helping Hands this Valentine’s Day,” the White House said.

The first lady worked with children on the “heart” projects during her Jan. 30 visit to the U.S. Army Garrison Fort Drum, New York, home of the 10th Mountain Division. The 3- to 5-year-old children are enrolled at Fort Drum South Riva Ridge Child Development Center.

She visited as part of her Joining Forces initiative to support military and veteran families and their caregivers.

Valentine’s Day is one of the first lady’s favorite holidays. She also displayed Valentine’s Day messages at the White House in 2021 and 2022.