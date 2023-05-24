TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis is expected to announce that he’s running for president on Wednesday evening. NBC News reports DeSantis will make the announcement on Twitter alongside the company’s CEO Elon Musk during a Twitter Spaces discussion.

“It’s basically a virtual town hall if you’re doing it right,” Florida Republican Party Chairman Christian Ziegler explained. “You have the ability to go directly to the people. I think, any time you can do that is a winner.”

According to Ziegler, Twitter has become more friendly toward conservative content under Musk’s leadership.

Democratic strategist Keith Edwards is questioning the governor’s use of the platform.

“For DeSantis to use his campaign launch for president, which you only get to launch once, on a non-visual medium, one which is going to be unscripted, I don’t think is to his strength. Usually, he loves to have a script and be bombastic in front of the cameras,” Edwards said.

Joshua Scacco, a political professor at the University of South Florida sees both the benefits and some drawbacks.

“There could be potential for large audience. There could be potential for some impediments, because of the Twitter platform, because of the opt in function on the Twitter platform that might make it difficult for people who support the governor to tune in,” he said.

The governor is expected to make the announcement at 6 p.m. Wednesday. You must have a Twitter account to join the live conversation.

Shortly after the announcement, a fundraiser with major donors is set to take place in Miami.