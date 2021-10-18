Annette Taddeo enters Florida’s Democratic primary for governor

Florida state Sen. Annette Taddeo, center, speaks during a news conference on Thursday, Jan. 31, 2019, in Doral, Fla. The political crisis in Venezuela is a major foreign policy test for the Trump administration but it’s an important domestic one as well. Thousands of Venezuelan refugees in South Florida and are closely watching to see if Trump can help get Maduro to give up power. (AP Photo/Brynn Anderson)

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — State Sen. Annette Taddeo is entering the Democratic primary for governor in Florida.

She made her announcement Monday and now will battle U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist and Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried for the nomination to face Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Taddeo was Crist’s running mate in his unsuccessful bid for governor in 2014. In a phone interview, her focus was more on DeSantis.

She criticized the governor’s handling of the coronavirus pandemic, particularly his fight with local school boards who approve mask mandates for students.

Taddeo has served in the Senate since 2017 and has also twice run for Congress.

