‘Angel mom’ speech pulled from RNC after tweet about Jewish plot to enslave the world, reports say

Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Ariz., right, listens as Angel Families Founder Mary Ann Mendoza, left, speaks as she holds a photo of her son, Police Officer Brandon Mendoza, who was was killed by an person who had entered the country illegally, during a news conference on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, June 18, 2019. (AP Photo/Susan Walsh)

TAMPA (WFLA) – Mary Ann Mendoza who was expected to be part of the Tuesday night lineup of speakers at the 2020 Republican National Convention was pulled moments from Tuesday night’s convention, according to CNN.

In a since-deleted tweet, Mendoza took to Twitter and urged her followers to investigate a supposed Jewish plot to enslave the world.

Mendoza was scheduled to speak Tuesday about her son’s 2014 death at the hands of a drunk driver who was in the country illegally.

I retweeted a very long thread earlier without reading every post within the thread. My apologies for not paying attention to the intent of the whole message. That does not reflect my feelings or personal thoughts whatsoever. — Angel Mom Mary Ann Mendoza💥TEXT EMPOWER TO 88022 (@mamendoza480) August 25, 2020

Mendoza is a member of the Trump campaign’s advisory board.