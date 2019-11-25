Andrew Yang says he won’t appear on MSNBC until they stop ‘ignoring’ his campaign

WASHINGTON (WFLA) — Democratic candidate Andrew Yang said he turned down an invitation to appear on MSNBC this weekend because of their treatment of him on air and on the debate stage Wednesday.

Yang said the MSNBC moderators did not knowledge his campaign accurately or consistently enough despite his polling numbers.

“They’ve omitted me from their graphics 12+ times, called me John Yang on air, and given me a fraction of the speaking time over 2 debates despite my polling higher than other candidates on stage,” Yang tweeted Saturday.

Yang said he will be “happy” to appear on the network after they apologize on air and discuss his campaign consistent with his polling.

