America has ‘the ability to produce enough oil,’ Rubio says

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In a move that represents another blow to Moscow’s economy by the United States amid their invasion of Ukraine, President Joe Biden on Tuesday announced a ban on imports of Russian energy, including oil, gas and coal.

“This means that Russian oil will not be accepted in U.S. ports and the Americans will have dealt another powerful blow to Putin’s war machine,” said President Joe Biden.

For Republican Senator Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), the U.S. was forced to make this decision sooner, rather than later.

“If we are saying that we have to continue buying Putin’s oil because otherwise prices are going to skyrocket, it is admitting that Putin has control over US prices,” Rubio told 8 On Your Side’s Noticias Tampa Hoy.

The United States imported some 200,000 barrels of Russian oil a day, a manageable figure for the White House, according to the Senator.

“We have the ability to produce more than enough oil to replace what Russia was producing for the United States and a little more to help with world prices,” Rubio said.

Rubio said the Biden Administration is indebted to the country, after the production cut of 1.2 million barrels per day after the start of the pandemic.

“We can easily replace it (Russian oil production) with U.S. oil production which under Biden has been cut,” Rubio said. “In fact, that’s what we should have done months ago in preparation for this, we knew it was coming.”

Although this measure is expected to further hit the pockets of Americans, with fuel prices reaching historic highs, Rubio says that we cannot sit idly by.

“If Biden announces tomorrow that we are going to start producing oil and reach a goal of an additional one and a half million barrels per day, you will see an immediate impact on the market. Although that oil is not immediately there, the market is going to respond, because remember that many of the prices we are seeing today in oil is speculation about what is going to happen in the future,” Rubio said.

Following President Biden’s decision, the UK is also expected to issue a Russian oil purchase ban in the coming hours.