TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Former President Donald Trump and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis are now trading blows as they seek the GOP nomination for president in 2024.

DeSantis said he can serve two full terms if elected, as opposed to Trump’s one. Trump responded by saying why wait eight years to have change enacted, when he can get it done in just six months.

As the feud between Trump and DeSantis breaks out into the open, political experts say the governor will need to tread carefully.

“That’s the issue for DeSantis, is separating himself from Trump on policy, but not losing any of the potential Trump voters,” Sean Foreman, a political science professor at Barry University said.

The majority of polls still have DeSantis trailing Trump by double digits, but the governor’s supporters remain unfazed.

“No one, including the former president, no one can match him,” Ken Cuccinelli, founder of the Pro-DeSantis Super PAC Never Back Down said. “All the other candidates are focusing their fire on DeSantis and that should tell us all something. They know who the guy to beat is, and that is Ron DeSantis in the Republican nomination.”

A marathon that will soon have more participants as both former Vice President Mike Pence and former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie are expected to join in the coming days.