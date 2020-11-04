Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar re-elected

In this image from video, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., delivers a nominating speech during the second night of the Democratic National Convention on Tuesday, Aug. 18, 2020. (Democratic National Convention via AP)

(WFLA/AP) – U.S. Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez will be returning to Congress for a second term.

The New York City Democrat on Tuesday defeated Republican John Cummings, a teacher and former police officer.

Ocasio-Cortez has become one of the most well-known voices of the American left in her first term.

She was a lead sponsor of the Green New Deal, a proposal to have the federal government mobilize a massive effort to wean the nation from fossil fuels and invest in zero-emission transportation. She’s agitated with members of her own party to support universal health care, a higher minimum wage, cancellation of student debt and abolition of immigration enforcement.

Ocasio-Cortez’s 14th Congressional District in Queens and the Bronx was among the places hit hardest in the city by the coronavirus.

Democrat Ilhan Omar also won reelection to U.S. House in Minnesota’s 5th Congressional District, defeating the GOP’s Lacy Johnson.

Omar became a high-profile lawmaker during her first-term in Congress.

