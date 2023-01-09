TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody released “bombshell new evidence” Monday in her trial to hold President Joe Biden responsible for the nation’s ongoing border crisis.

According to a release from the Attorney General’s Office, a Freedom of Information Act (FOIA) request brought to light previously withheld U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) emails that showed the Biden administration was aware — as early as eight days after taking office — that its immigration policies would “immediately overwhelm” federal detention capacity and create a “colossal public safety crisis.”

According to data from the U.S. Customs and Border Protection, there were a total of 1.1 million enforcement actions in the fiscal year 2019. After a slower year in 2020 (646,000 enforcement actions), the agency had a total of nearly two million actions in the fiscal year 2021.

U.S. Customs and Border Protection

One email from a DHS official sent on Jan. 28, 2021, stated, “The pause on processing pathways (MPP, ACA, PACR) and recent policy changes have also impacted [U.S. Border Patrol’s] ability to expeditiously process and remove those encountered…The USBP will be required to promptly process and release family units and single adults due to lack of adjudication pathways.”

Fast forward to January 2023, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, a Republican, handed Biden a letter as soon as he touched down in the border state Sunday that said the “chaos” at the border was a “direct result” of the president’s failure to enforce federal laws.

But Republicans weren’t the only ones opposed to Biden’s immigration stance. Some immigrant advocates also accused the president of establishing cruel policies not unlike those of his hard-line predecessor, Donald Trump.

The news furthered Moody’s case that Biden’s immigration policies “pose a threat to people in all 50 states.”

“Biden’s willingness to hide evidence and lie to the American people about the border crisis he created is deeply concerning,” Moody said. “The evidence that we fought ferociously to obtain is damning for the Biden administration, and we will continue to use his administration’s own actions and words against them in an attempt to force the president to follow the law.”

When asked what he’s learned by seeing the border firsthand and speaking with the officers who work along it, Biden said: “They need a lot of resources. We’re going to get it for them.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.