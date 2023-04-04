TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Several anti-abortion advocacy groups met in Tallahassee Tuesday to discuss the arrest of 11 people, including the chair of Florida’s Democratic Party and Florida Senate Democratic Minority Leader in an incident that unfolded Monday evening.

According to the Tallahassee Police Department, demonstrators peacefully gathered in front of City Hall Monday to protest Senate Bill 300. The bill would ban abortions after six weeks with exceptions to cases involving rape or incest until 15 weeks of pregnancy.

City officials said the group was not allowed to camp overnight due to their size. Officers told the group they could use the property during normal operating hours but warned they would be subject to arrest if they did not leave after sundown.

After sunset, most of the crowd left, however, 11 people refused to leave despite several orders to. Those 11 people were arrested for trespass after warning.

A day after the arrests, abortion advocacy groups including Women’s Voices of Southwest Florida, the Florida National Organization for Women, Bans Off Our Bodies Miami, Indivisible Pro-Choice Pinellas, and Progress Florida, will discuss the arrest incident at a press conference at the Leon County Courthouse.

“Last night, we stood up, spoke out, and some of us were arrested for exercising our right to peaceful protest,” said Amy Weintraub, Progress Florida Reproductive Freedom Program Director. “This won’t deter us from working to protect our hard-fought freedoms and stop anti-abortion politicians from turning back the clock on health care, equality, and the freedom to control our bodies.”