A look at politics for the week of Oct. 20

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – In the coming days, President Trump will have a busy speaking schedule and investigators are discussing a deadly Florida bridge collapse.

On Tuesday, a top US diplomat is scheduled to testify as part of the house democrats’ impeachment inquiry into President Trump. The acting US Ambassador to Ukraine, Bill Taylor, is a key witness because of text messages between him and the US Ambassador to the European Union, where Taylor expressed concerns about Trump’s dealings with the Ukrainian president.

Also on Tuesday, the NTSB will be discussing the deadly March 2018 pedestrian bridge collapse at FIU. The agency will be holding a meeting in Washington to determine the cause of the incident that killed six people.

And here at home on Tuesday, Venice city officials will discuss an ordinance to ban shark fishing. The ordinance also places strict regulations on the types of fishing equipment that is allowed. The ordinance was drafted in response to new shark fishing regulations that were enacted by FWC.

President Trump will be spending Wednesday in Pittsburgh where he will highlight domestic energy development. Then on Friday, the President will be in South Carolina to speak at a criminal justice reform forum at the historically black Benedict College.

But he won’t be the only politician attending. The next day, a number of democratic presidential hopefuls, like Bernie Sanders, Elizabeth Warren and Joe Biden will be in attendance.

