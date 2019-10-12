A look at politics for the week of Oct. 13

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local officials will be addressing issues to keep kids safe while Washington lawmakers will be extending help to Hong Kong protesters. Here’s a look at politics in the week ahead.

On Tuesday, the Marjory Stoneman Douglas Public Safety Commission will be meeting in Orlando. The statewide commission was formed in response to the deadly 2018 mass shooting.

In this week’s agenda, the group will be discussing ideas to improve school safety and highlighting issues that will need legislative action.

On Tuesday night, presidential hopefuls will take the stage for the fourth democratic presidential primary debate. It will be held at Otterbein University in Westerville, Ohio, and 12 candidates have qualified for the event.

The US Ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, will testify to congress during the impeachment inquiry into President Trump. On Thursday, Sondland will appear before the House Foreign Affairs, Intelligence and Oversight committees. This comes despite the State Department’s insistence that he not cooperate.

Also, this week the US House will discuss three bills supporting Hong Kong protesters. One of the bills, the ‘Protect Hong Kong Act,’ would place restrictions on exports of teargas and crowd control devices. Over the past few months, thousands of anti-government, anti-Beijing protesters have taken the streets in violent clashes with police.

