A look at politics for the week of Dec. 9

House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler, D-N.Y., looks over noters as he joins House Democrats before passing the Voting Rights Advancement Act to eliminate potential state and local voter suppression laws, at the Capitol in Washington, Friday, Dec. 6, 2019. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi announced on Wednesday that she is asking Nadler move forward with drafting articles of impeachment against President Trump. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – The House Judiciary Committee will resume impeachment hearings on Monday, but that hearing is the only item listed so far on the committee’s calendar this week, and the holiday break is fast approaching.

Some political insiders now say it’s possible House Democrats may wait for further testimony from current and former administration officials who have so far refused or not been allowed to testify by the Trump Administration, like Acting White House Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton, before formally introducing impeachment articles to the full house for a vote.

Also on Monday, republicans are anticipating the release of the long-awaited report from DOJ Inspector General Michael Horowitz into whether the FBI conducted illegal surveillance of the Trump campaign.

On Wednesday, Sarasota County will hold an educational meeting on ranked-choice voting.

The system passed the county in 2007, but couldn’t be implemented because of old voting machines.

Now, the county is ready for a solution some say could reshape democracy by reducing partisanship and allowing for better representation.

Learn more about ranked-choice voting in Sarasota County on Wednesday at 5:30 p.m. at the Selby Library.

LATEST STORIES: