A look at local politics for week of Sept. 29

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Local lawmakers are focused on the issues of tomorrow, while President Trump makes a long-awaited trip to the sunshine state.

On Monday, Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody will helm the 2019 Florida Human Trafficking Summit in Orlando.

She will join with leaders and state partners to share ideas and strategies in the fight against this atrocious crime.

According to the Florida Dream Center, Florida ranks third in the country for human trafficking cases. The Tampa Bay area is one of the greatest problem areas. The summit will be held at the Hyatt Regency Orlando at 8:30 a.m.

St. Petersburg city council elections are coming soon. On Monday, a candidate forum will be held for elections impacting districts one, three, five and seven. The forum, moderated by the League of Women Voters, will be held at the Sunshine Center auditorium at 6:30 p.m. Election day is Nov. 5.

Next, a talk about the teachers of tomorrow. State Representative Adam Hattersley will host a teacher town hall in Riverview on Monday.

Local education leaders, parents and students are encouraged to attend and participate in a robust discussion about important issues facing Florida’s education system. It kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at Brandon High School.

The president will be making a visit to central Florida this week.

He will be at The Villages on Thursday to discuss his administration’s health agenda.

While there, the president is expected to sign an executive order aimed at protecting and improving Medicare.

He had originally planned to visit in August but postponed the trip in the wake of the mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton.