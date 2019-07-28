A look at local politics for the week of July 28th

This week, lawmakers focus on the future with the 2020 election, while also lending a helping hand to some heroes of the past.

A milestone for 9/11 first responders.

The 9/11 Victim Compensation Fund bill is set to be signed into law on Monday.

The senate passed the bill with an overwhelming majority last week.

The bill provides compensation for those who helped at ground zero, the Pentagon, and in Pennsylvania in the days after the terror attacks.

A signing ceremony is scheduled at the White House.

Locally on Monday, several lawmakers will hold a news conference to discuss the Jordan Belliveau case.

They’ll join the Largo Police chief to discuss their efforts to protect children from abuse in Florida’s child welfare system.

Prosecutors say the toddler was murdered by his biological mother Charisse Stinson last year, after she regained custody of him.

As more and more electric vehicles are hitting the roadways, lawmakers are making sure laws are keeping up.

On Monday morning, Congressman Charlie Crist will be holding a press conference with local leaders to discuss the important role these vehicles play in the state and their efforts to advance policies.

The large field of candidates for the democratic nomination will head to the Fox Theatre in Detroit for two nights of debates.

On July 30th and 31st they’ll be taking the stage.

Michigan is one of the states won by Donald trump in 2016.

Be sure to stay with 8 On Your Side for the latest on these political stories this week.