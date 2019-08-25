A look at local politics for the week of August 25th

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Our nation’s heroes need all the help they can get when they return home. The governor will be in town this week to discuss mental health, and a bay area city has a primary election.

In 2018, the US military experienced a shocking spike in the number of suicides among active duty service members. So a new state of the art clinic in Tampa is opening its doors to help our nation’s heroes.

Governor Ron DeSantis will be in Tampa for the grand opening of a new mental health clinic serving veterans, their families, and the families of active duty service members.

The Steven A. Cohen Military family clinic at Aspire Health Partners is the first of its kind in Florida. The center provides accessible, high-quality mental health services to all post-9/11 veterans and military families, regardless of discharge status, length of service or combat experience. The clinic is located at 4520 Oak Fair Blvd.

Also on Monday, the Florida National Organization for Women, or ‘NOW’ is organizing statewide events on Women’s Equality Day. The group is urging the passage of the Equal Rights Amendment in Florida’s next legislative session. At 10:45 a.m. on Monday, organizers will hold a press conference in Bradenton outside the office of Florida Senate President Bill Galvano at 1023 Manatee Ave W in Bradenton.

This Tuesday, St. Petersburg will be holding a primary election for seats on the city council. This will be for city council members representing districts 3, 5 and 7. Only voters who live in those districts can take part. For each contest, the two candidates garnering the most votes will be placed on the Nov. 5 ballot.

On Thursday, the Tampa city council will consider whether to add treated wastewater to the drinking water supply.

At 5 p.m., the city council will hear the plan from the water department. A similar plan failed in 2009.