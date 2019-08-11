A look at Florida politics for the week of August 11th

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A nation is still reeling from last week’s mass shootings. And as school is set to begin, some lawmakers are pushing for more changes to keep kids safe.

Congress is still on its august recess, but many lawmakers are clamoring to get back to work.

The recent mass shootings in El Paso and Dayton have reignited a debate on gun control.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi recently sent a letter to President Trump urging him to bring Senate lawmakers back into session to consider gun legislation. Republican congressman Vern Buchanan from Sarasota is also urging Congress to reconvene.

As schools get back in session across the bay area, one Florida lawmaker is pushing for safer college campuses.

State representative Anthony Sabatini from Lake County filed a bill to allow students on college campuses to carry guns.

He filed the bill for the 2020 session.

Lawmakers are pushing for answers in the death of billionaire and accused child sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Epstein was found unresponsive in his Manhattan jail cell on Saturday– after an apparent suicide.

Florida Senator Rick Scott released a statement-

“The victims of Jeffrey Epstein’s heinous actions deserved an opportunity for justice. Today, that opportunity was denied to them. The Federal Bureau of Prisons must provide answers on what systemic failures of the MCC Manhattan or criminal acts allowed this coward to deny justice to his victims.”