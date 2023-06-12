TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WFLA) — 2024 GOP rivals spent the weekend reacting to the indictment of Former President Donald Trump.

Some opponents aired on the side of caution not wanting to alienate Trump’s voter base. Instead aiming their criticism not at the former president, but at the Department of Justice. While others took swings at the former president and urged Trump to drop out of the race entirely.

“You can’t have one faction of society weaponize the power of the state against factions it doesn’t like and that’s what we’ve seen.” Gov. Ron DeSantis said.

“Attorney General Merrick Garland – stop hiding behind the special counsel and explain to the American people why this indictment went forward.” Former Vice President Mike Pence said.

Trump himself stuck to the campaign trail over the weekend. In his first public comments, he called the 37-count indictment another “witch hunt.”

“The ridiculous and baseless indictment of me by the Biden Administration’s weaponized department of injustice – will go down as among the most horrific abuses of power in the history of our country,” Trump said.

But not everyone was buying Trump’s victim claims. Some took swings at the GOP’s front-runner.

“Do we really believe that someone who behaved in this conduct is going to be the best person to put up against Joe Biden?” Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie asked.

Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson went further calling on Trump to drop out.

“We’ve got to get back and focus on the issues that confront Americans and this is going to be a huge distraction,” Hutchinson said.

It’s unclear what will happen next as the 2024 cycle enters an unprecedented future, but political experts say to buckle up.

“This will shake up the presidential race, but also the whole political system.” Sean Foreman, political science professor said.

Now the former president travels back to the Sunshine State Monday as he readies for his arraignment in Miami Tuesday afternoon.