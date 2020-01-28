2020 presenting big changes and challenges heading into caucus night

Politics

by: Justin Surrency

Posted: / Updated:

DES MOINES, Iowa (WHO-TV) – With less than one week until the caucuses, Democrats in Polk County, Iowa are busy tying up loose ends.

“It’s a little bit of organized chaos right now at Polk County Democratic headquarters with one week left,” said Executive Director Judy Downs.

The 2020 Iowa Caucus season has been a unique monster. 

“There are a few things that go into making this year hard because Polk County is growing and more folks are interested in the process. And because we have a dozen candidates, we’ve had to move to larger sites,” Downs said.

That growth has changed the population in big ways since the last census in 2010. That’s caused some precincts to even have to be moved.

“Those folks usually have always caucuses at Merrill Middle School. This year they are going to be at the Knapp Center because we are expecting almost 1,100 people at that one particular caucus,” Downs said.

One precinct no longer has enough space at the Iowa Events Center and will move to Des Moines University’s Olsen Center. Another is expecting a crowd above fire code at Greenwood Elementary, so they’ll switch to Merrill Middle School.

Polk County is home to 177 caucus sites.  Caucus chairs have begun arriving for their boxes of information. 

“This is all the materials required to run a safe and successful caucus,” Downs said. 

They are being prepped on the changes to help make sure Iowa stays first in the nation. 

“We are going over everything with them just to make sure they are up to date on all the changes to the rules,” said Downs.

New this year in those boxes are stickers for reporters and observers so they do not get counted on caucus night. Also new are presidential preference cards, which leave a paper trail in case of a possible recount. Countless hours of volunteer work are now in the home stretch. 

“It’s almost like I’m a NASCAR coach or manager and once that race starts, there is not much I can do,” Downs said.

Organizers are hoping that the planning, prepping and political process makes the nation proud of Iowa. 

“At a certain point, I just have to let it go and let God,” said Downs.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

6 arrested in Tampa Bay racketeering bust

Thumbnail for the video titled "6 arrested in Tampa Bay racketeering bust"

Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Puppies train to be superheroes at Southeastern Guide Dogs"

Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa Bay man runs Gasparilla race in memory of his late wife"

Cyber Safety Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cyber Safety Day"

Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later

Thumbnail for the video titled "Coast Guard remembers deadly Blackthorn crash 40 years later"

Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting

Thumbnail for the video titled "Hundreds expected at Polk Co. School Board meeting"

Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tampa police need help identifying suspect in machete attack"

Tuesday Midday Weather Update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday Midday Weather Update"

Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation

Thumbnail for the video titled "Murder trial underway for Florida woman killed on vacation"

12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co.

Thumbnail for the video titled "12-year-old child among 5 injured in head-on collision in Pasco Co."

Search underway for mother missing for over a week

Thumbnail for the video titled "Search underway for mother missing for over a week"

Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rep. Bell says she "articulated wrong" when she called for a school board member to be removed"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss