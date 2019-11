(CNN) – 2020 general election day is just one year away.

The presidential election will be held on Tuesday, Nov. 3, 2020.

The latest head-to-head polls show President Trump trailing Joe Biden and Elizabeth Warren. But the Democratic presidential nominee won’t even be picked until the Democratic National Convention in Milwaukee in Mid-July.

It’s unknown what impact, if any, the House impeachment inquiry will have on President Trump’s re-election bid and voter support.

LATEST STORIES: