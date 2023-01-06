TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Two years after thousands of Americans invaded the U.S. Capitol Building to change the results of the 2020 presidential election, information from the U.S. Department of Justice shows Florida was the home of nearly 100 of those charged in relation to the Jan. 6 insurrection.

Of those defendants, almost a third of the Floridians were from Tampa Bay, according to court documents and previous reporting on the Jan. 6 rioters.

Researchers from George Washington University compiled a list of the defendants, organized alphabetically and showing case statuses, and the list shows the 100 from Florida on their list of “Capitol Hill Siege Cases,” produced by the GW Program on Extremism.

NameCityCurrent Case Status
Jonathan PollockLakelandFugitive from Justice
Joshua DoolinLakelandDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Joseph Hutchinson IIILakelandDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Olivia PollockLakelandDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Corinne MontoniLakelandDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status Hearing on Feb. 28, 2023
Michael PerkinsPlant CityDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Jury Trial on March 6, 2023
Paul HodgkinsTampaFound guilty, serving 8 months in prison
Caleb BerryTampaPleaded guilty, status hearing in March 2023
Alan Fischer IIITampaDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Mitchell Gardner IISeffnerPleaded guilty, sentencing hearing on Feb. 17, 2023
Graydon YoungEnglewoodPleaded guilty, status hearing in March 2023
James Brett IVClearwaterDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Steven MilesZephyrhillsDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on Jan. 19, 2023
Brian BoeleHarbor IslandDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Daniel Lyons ScottEnglewoodDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, status pending
Michael Gary StepakoffOldsmarPleaded guilty, sentenced to 12 months of probation
Zachary JohnsonSt. PetersburgDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Adam JohnsonParrishPleaded guilty, sentenced to 75 days in prison
Joseph HackettSarasotaDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Trial to start on Feb. 1, 2023
Paul RaeSeminoleDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on Feb. 2, 2023
Jeremy BrownPalm RiverConvicted, on appeal
Matthew CouncilRiverviewPleaded guilty, sentenced to 60 months in federal prison
Audrey SouthardSpring HillDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Stipulated facts bench trial on January 13, 2023
Carol KicinskiDunedinPleaded guilty, Sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2023
Jon HeneghanDunedinPleaded guilty, Sentencing hearing on Feb. 23, 2023
Dion RajewskiLargoDefendant remains on Personal Recognizance, Status conference on March 9, 2023
Thomas FassellLargoPleaded guilty, sentenced to 7 days in federal prison, followed by 2 years of probation, 2 years of unsupervised probation
Marilyn FassellLargoPleaded guilty, sentenced to 30 days in federal prison followed by 3 years of supervised probation
Robert PalmerLargoPleaded guilty, sentenced to 63 months in federal prison
(Case Status Sources: PACER, USDOJ)