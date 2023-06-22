TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Saturday marks one year since the reversal of Roe v Wade.

Over the past year, dozens of states, including Florida, have passed laws restricting abortion access.

When the ruling threw the abortion issue back to the states a year ago, Florida was prepared with a 15-week ban already signed into law by Gov. Ron DeSantis. Now, uncertainty and confusion surround abortion laws in the Sunshine State.

On Thursday, Democrats gathered to push back against bans in the state, saying they’re not counting on the courts, instead turning to voters.

“In Florida, we are on the front lines of this fight and we will do everything in our power to make sure abortion rights are back and we are doing so by making sure we are putting it on the 2024 ballot,” Democratic Party of Florida Chair Nikki Fried said.

So far, the coalition of abortion advocates has collected over 200,000 signatures with a requirement of around 1 million needed. In the meantime, Florida’s 15-week ban remains in effect as Florida’s Supreme Court reviews whether to uphold it under the state’s privacy protections. If they do, the six-week ban will take effect 30 days later.

“The briefing schedule is complete. No party has requested and the Supreme Court has not ordered oral argument in the case. There is no timetable for the Court to issue its opinion,” a court representative told 8 On Your Side.

With a ballot initiative in the works and a ruling from Florida’s supreme court looming, Florida is entering the second year post-Dobbs under a cloud of uncertainty.