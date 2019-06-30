Politics On Your Side – June 30, 2019

This week on Tampa Bay’s weekly local political show, Florida Representatives Anna Eskamani (D-Orlando), Adam Hattersley (D-Central Hillsborough), and Mike Beltran (R-Eastern Hillsborough) join host Evan Donovan to break down the first round of Democratic presidential candidate debates in Miami.

They also weighed in on the local case of Taylor Irby. Her husband, Joseph, was charged with domestic violence-aggravated battery after she said he tried to kill her by trying to run her car off the road.

During his bond hearing on those charges, she pleaded with a judge not to let him out of jail. Later that day, she broke into her husband’s house, took his guns and turned them into police. She was charged with armed burglary and grand theft, and spent six days in jail.

Many people, including Rep. Eskamani and Hillsborough County State Attorney Andrew Warren, have called for the charges against Irby to be dropped.



Health care was the biggest topic in the 2018 elections, and helped Democrats win back control of the House.

Many of the candidates talked about health care in this week’s debate, but they don’t seem to agree how to do it.

If the economy continues to do well, it will be difficult for Democrats to defeat President Donald Trump. But if there is a downturn before November 2020, Trump could be in trouble.

Still, Democrats made the argument in this week’s debates that the economy is only doing well for a select few.

This week, a heartbreaking photo of Oscar and Valeria Martinez, a father and two-year-old daughter who died trying to cross the Rio Grande, highlighted the danger and tragedy of the humanitarian crisis at the U.S.-Mexico border.

Democrats now have to make the case that Americans should care about the plight of migrants, while not being soft on illegal immigration.

The topic of abortion has become even more of a flashpoint this year, as progressive states like New York have passed legislation codifying abortion rights into state law. At the same time, multiple conservative states have passed severe restrictions on abortion—some with the explicit goal of overturning Roe v. Wade.

Abortion rights came up in the debates this week, and how Democrats handle the issue could be key in energizing either side.

Beto O’Rourke visited Tampa this week for a roundtable discussion with Bay Area veterans, and to rollout his new veterans service plan.

