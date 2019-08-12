Police: Woman injured in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Police say a woman was injured in a shooting in Tampa late Sunday night.
The shooting happened in the area of Deleuil Avenue and North 43rd Street at about 9:50 p.m.
Police said the woman was left with non-life-threatening injuries. She has refused to cooperate with police.
Further information was not immediately available.
