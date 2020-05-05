TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with injuries on Tuesday.
The shooting happened on East 25th Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday morning.
The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown.
It’s unclear if the shooting was domestic in nature. An investigation is ongoing.
LATEST STORIES:
- 2 sought after killing of store security guard over virus mask
- Gov. Desantis to visit Sarasota testing site Tuesday
- Police: Woman injured in Tampa shooting
- 8OYS: Who’s hiring during the coronavirus pandemic?
- Anonymous donor gives employees at hospital $1 million for bonuses