Breaking News
Reopening Florida: What is Phase 1 & when does it start?

Police: Woman injured in Tampa shooting

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WFLA photo

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – Tampa police are investigating a shooting that left a woman with injuries on Tuesday.

The shooting happened on East 25th Avenue in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

The extent of the woman’s injuries is unknown.

It’s unclear if the shooting was domestic in nature. An investigation is ongoing.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss