TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — Police are still working to determine what caused a crash that killed a bicyclist in Sarasota last Thursday.

Police said a bicyclist was struck and killed by a dump truck at the intersection of Ringling Boulevard and Pineapple Avenue at about 9 a.m. Thursday morning.

According to police, the bicyclist, a 55-year-old Sarasota man, was heading north on Pineapple, and the truck was heading west on Ringling. They entered the intersection at the same time and collided.

The bicyclist suffered serious injuries, and was taken Sarasota Memorial Hospital, where he later died. His name was not released.

The dump truck driver remained at the scene and was cooperating with the investigation, police said.

On Monday, police said the cause of the crash remained under investigation, and asked witnesses who have not talked to detectives to call Officer Robert Dodge at 941-702-1090.