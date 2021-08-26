Police seek Winter Haven man missing for more than 2 weeks

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — The Winter Haven Police Department is searching for a missing 63-year-old man who was last seen over two weeks ago.

Police said Densley Brown left his home on Palmetto Avenue around 7:45 p.m. on Aug. 11. He told his daughter he was heading to the hospital for a medical exam, but never arrived.

Police said they checked all area hospitals and places that he frequents, but Brown has not been found.

Brown was last seen wearing a white T-shirt and gray shirts. He may be driving a blue Hyundai Sonata with the Florida tag MSSUPA, police said.

Police and Brown’s family are concerned for his safety, and are asking those with information regarding his whereabouts to call detectives at 863-632-0071 or 863-401-2256.