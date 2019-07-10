Police locate missing Sarasota man

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Police say they have located a 71-year-old man who was reported missing in Sarasota on Tuesday.

Daniel P. White was found safe and returned home, according to police.

Further information was not available.

ORIGINAL STORY | The Sarasota Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding a 71-year-old man with a medical condition.

Police said Daniel P. White disappeared on South Tamiami Trial near Waldemere Street at about 3 p.m. Tuesday. He was not reported missing until several hours later.

White is 5 feet 11 inches, weighing 175 pounds. He was last seen carrying a black duffel bag, wearing a plaid shirt, jeans, Tommy Hilfiger Jacket.

Police said White suffers from a medical condition and requires medical care. He is considered endangered.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call police at 941-316-1199 or 911.

