Police seek auto burglary suspects in Lakeland

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are looking for two suspects accused of burglarizing multiple vehicles in Lakeland.

The crooks are suspected of breaking into six vehicles in the Hampton Hills neighborhood and six other vehicles in the Mayflower area. Ten of the twelve vehicles were unlocked, according to police.

Police said the suspects made off with a number of items, including a gun, wallet, bank and medical cards, a laptop and some credit cards, one of which was used at a local Champs retail store.

Police released video showing one of the suspects, who is believed to about 18 to 30 years old, and 5 feet 10 inches to 6 feet tall. The man was wearing orange gym shorts, an orange t-shirt, black socks and white slides. He may have been driving a silver or light-colored vehicle when the burglaries occurred.

Those with information are being asked to contact Detective Charlie Bardwell at 863.834-8968 or charlie.bardwell@lakelandgov.net. To remain anonymous, and possibly be eligible for a reward, call Heartland Crime Stoppers Florida at 1-800-226 TIPS (8477).

