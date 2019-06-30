Police locate missing man with Alzheimer’s

NORTH PORT, Fla. (WFLA) – UPDATE | Authorities say Lazar Tapesh, an 86-year-old North Port man who was reported missing this weekend has been located in Chattanooga, Tennessee and is with local authorities.

Further information was not immediately available.

ORIGINAL STORY | North Port Police need your help locating a missing 86-year-old North Port man with Alzheimer’s.

Lazar Tapesh left sometime last night after 11:00 pm and thinks he is driving to “Romania” which his family believes is Detroit where they previously resided.

Due to him leaving in the middle of the night it is unknown what he may be wearing

Lazar is driving a Black Lexus SUV bearing Florida tag 4415QQ.

Those with information on his whereabouts should call 911.