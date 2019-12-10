Police searching for man who sexually battered woman at Largo massage parlor

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Police in Largo are searching for a man they say entered a massage business on East Bay Drive, sexually battered a woman and then stole her money.
The alleged incident happened around 5:30 p.m. Sunday. The man was wearing what appears to be a yellow, gray and black horizontal striped shirt with dark pants.
Investigators say the man should be considered dangerous. They do not, however, believe there is a threat to the public.
Anyone with information on this individual is urged to contact Detective Nicole Gulizia with the Largo Police Department at (727) 586-7437.
