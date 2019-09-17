Police searching for killer of 33-year-old Tampa man

TAMPA (WFLA) — The Tampa Police Department is investigating why a man was found with deadly upper body trauma on E. Palifox Street Sunday evening.

Officers arrived at E. Palifox Street near N 44th Street just after 9 p.m. Sunday to find Donta Allen, 33, suffering from “upper body trauma.” He was transported to Tampa General Hospital where he later died.

Police are investigating Allen’s death as a murder, which they say, “does not appear to be random.”

Detectives learned that roughly 20 minutes before his murder, Allen was dropped off near NetPark Tampa Bay on E. Hillsborough Avenue. Police do not quite know how Allen ended up at Palifox and 44th Street shortly after that.

The police department is asking anyone with information that could help this investigation to call 1-800-873-8477. You may be eligible for a cash reward.

