Police searching for 2 accused of damaging over 12 mailboxes in Clearwater

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Clearwater PD

CLEARWATER (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected to damaging more than a dozen mailboxes Sunday.

Police said the two suspects were riding in a white Toyota 4Runner on the east side of Clearwater early Sunday morning.

Video shows the two get out of the car and stomp on a couple mailboxes, in what appears to be a random act.

If you have any information that can help authorities locate these two, you’re urged to call 727-562-4242.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss