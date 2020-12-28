Police searching for 2 accused of damaging over 12 mailboxes in Clearwater

CLEARWATER (WFLA) — The Clearwater Police Department is searching for two individuals suspected to damaging more than a dozen mailboxes Sunday.
Police said the two suspects were riding in a white Toyota 4Runner on the east side of Clearwater early Sunday morning.
Video shows the two get out of the car and stomp on a couple mailboxes, in what appears to be a random act.
If you have any information that can help authorities locate these two, you’re urged to call 727-562-4242.
