Missing 7-year-old Sebring girl found safe

Posted: / Updated:

HIGHLANDS CO., Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 7-year-old Sebring girl after she was reported missing early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted about Heaven Fellin’s disappearance around 6:30 a.m., then announced she had been found about ten minutes later.

No other details of Heaven’s disappearance were been released.

