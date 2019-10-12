Missing 7-year-old Sebring girl found safe

HIGHLANDS CO., Fla. (WFLA) — The Highlands County Sheriff’s Office located a missing 7-year-old Sebring girl after she was reported missing early Saturday morning.

The sheriff’s office posted about Heaven Fellin’s disappearance around 6:30 a.m., then announced she had been found about ten minutes later.

No other details of Heaven’s disappearance were been released.

