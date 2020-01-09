Police search for Lakeland teens missing since New Year’s Day

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in finding two Lakeland teens who disappeared on New Year’s Day.

According to police, Jorden Payne, 16, and Haleigh Cole, 15, were last seen walking out of a Motel 6 after visiting Payne’s family there on Jan. 1. Police said they told his family they were going to the store, but did not return.

“There are no indications of foul play, but officers would like to locate the two to ensure they are safe and reunited with their families,” police said on Facebook.

Police said the teens may have headed to Valdosta, Georgia, where some of Payne’s family lives.

They’re are asking anyone with information regarding their whereabouts to contact Detective Charlene Ali at 863-834-8974 or Charlene.ali@lakelandgov.net.

