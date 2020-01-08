Police search for Clearwater man missing since Friday

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Police are asking for the public’s help in locating a Clearwater man who has been missing since last Friday.

Lonnie Lynn Jr., 62, was last seen in the 1100 block of Cardova Lane on Jan. 3.

Police said his family hasn’t heard from him in several days and they’re concerned for his safety.

Lynn is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs about 180 pounds. He is bald with a gray beard.

Police said Lynn does not have access to a car, but there’s a chance he may be riding his blue bicycle, which has a grocery bag from Walmart on the seat. He may also be traveling on foot or by bus.

Police are asking anyone with information on Lynn’s whereabouts to call police at 727-562-4242.

