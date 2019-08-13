Live Now
Track storms with Max Defender 8

Driver in Sarasota was going more than 60 mph in a 15-mph school zone, police say

News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police say a driver was traveling 64 mph in a 15-mph school zone.

Officers spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Southside Elementary Tuesday morning, according to police.

“This is nearly four times the speed limit,” police said in a message on Facebook.

‪This is not okay.‬‪Officers working the school zone at Southside Elem today stopped a driver going 64mph in a 15mph…

Posted by Sarasota Police Department on Tuesday, August 13, 2019

Police said the driver was issued a citation and an automatic court date.

‪”The safety of our children is our #1 priority. Please slow down,” the post continued.

LATEST STORIES:

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Videos

More Video

Trending Stories

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss