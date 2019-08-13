Driver in Sarasota was going more than 60 mph in a 15-mph school zone, police say

SARASOTA, Fla. (WFLA) – Sarasota police say a driver was traveling 64 mph in a 15-mph school zone.
Officers spotted the vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed near Southside Elementary Tuesday morning, according to police.
“This is nearly four times the speed limit,” police said in a message on Facebook.
Police said the driver was issued a citation and an automatic court date.
”The safety of our children is our #1 priority. Please slow down,” the post continued.
