Police: Registered sex offender runs from Pensacola officers, scales communications tower

News

by: Chris Best

Posted: / Updated:

UPDATE (6:11 p.m.) — ADX Communications owns this tower. This doesn’t affect Cat Country 98.7, but it does affect signal on NewsRadio 92.3 and ESPN Pensacola. They’ve been asked to power down the tower temporarily.

UPDATE (5:28 p.m.) — Police now work to rescue the man from the radio tower.

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WKRG) – Police say a registered sex offender who ran off from officers has scaled a tower in Pensacola.

It’s happening on Palafox and Jordan. Images from the scene show the man about halfway up a large tower.

The incident is causing traffic troubles in the area as well and police are asking people to avoid the area.

News 5 will remain cautious when showing the man on the tower as we do not want to risk showing anything that is of a graphic nature

LATEST HEADLINES:

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Videos

Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes

Thumbnail for the video titled "Identity theft victim told to claim crook's phone charges on income taxes"

Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district

Thumbnail for the video titled "Ousted CEO and principal of charter school files Federal lawsuit against school district"

Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father

Thumbnail for the video titled "Man accused of burglarizing $4M St. Petersburg condo owned by pop star Taylor Swift's father"

Security guard convicted in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica

Thumbnail for the video titled "Security guard convicted in murder trial for Florida woman killed on vacation in Costa Rica"

Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I

Thumbnail for the video titled "Raw Interview: WWE Hall of Famer Jimmy 'Mouth of the South' Hart talks WrestleMania I"

bicyclist hit driver arrested

Thumbnail for the video titled "bicyclist hit driver arrested"

Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mama white rhino 'chooses name' of 1-month-old baby at ZooTampa"

Random killing update

Thumbnail for the video titled "Random killing update"

Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center

Thumbnail for the video titled "Important political moments remembered behind the scenes at Tampa Bay History Center"

Citrus County couple back in U.S. after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship

Thumbnail for the video titled "Citrus County couple back in U.S. after coronavirus outbreak on cruise ship"

Homicide suspect shot dead following SWAT situation in Polk County

Thumbnail for the video titled "Homicide suspect shot dead following SWAT situation in Polk County"

Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy

Thumbnail for the video titled "Sheriff: Homicide suspect shot dead by Polk County SWAT deputy"
More Local News

Trending Stories

get the app

News App

Get the iOS app
Get the Android app from Google Play

Weather App

Get the iOS Weather app
Get the Android Weather app from Google Play

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss