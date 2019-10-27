Police: Pinellas woman leaves 4 children home alone to buy cigs, 5-year-old suffers extensive burns

PINELLAS COUNTY, Fla. (WFLA) — A 29-year-old woman was arrested Thursday in Pinellas County after leaving four children at home for an extended period of time while she left to buy cigarettes, an arrest report states.

Police say Kashawna Bing was arrested around 8:15 p.m. and charged with child neglect with great bodily harm.

When Bing left the home Wednesday, the arrest report states a 5-year-old girl under her care was accidentally burned with a lighter. She suffered extensive burns to the right side of her chest and right arm, resulting in bad wounds and blisters.

The arrest report doesn’t mention injuries to any other child in the home.

