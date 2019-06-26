Police officer shot at training facility in Florida

DORAL, Fla. (WFLA/CNN) – A police officer was shot at a training bureau in Doral, Florida, WTVJ reported.

Miami-Dade police said the shooting occurred at a facility located off 58th Street and 96th Avenue.

Officials have not released his name at this time but have reported he is a sergeant.

The sergeant was airlifted to the hospital with a gunshot wound to the upper torso.

Doral’s police chief says his department is investigating the shooting. The Miami-Dade Police Department is also investigating.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.