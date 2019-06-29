Police need helping identifying bank robbery suspect

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – St. Petersburg police are hoping you can help recognize a bank robbery suspect.

According to police, around 1:30 p.m. Friday a man walked into the First Citizens Bank at 6850 Central Ave. N., and demanded money at gunpoint.

Police say he was carrying a blue and white bucket with lawn clippings.

The suspect was seen in the Central Avenue and Pasadena area and is described by witnesses to be dressed like a lawncare serviceman, according to police.

If you know any information or who this man might be, please contact the St. Petersburg Police Department at 727-893-7780.