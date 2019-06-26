Police need help identifying grand theft suspect in Clearwater

CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are hoping you can help identify a suspect in a recent grand theft case at a local apartment complex.

According to police, the incident occurred in May at Promenade of Belleair located at 2159 Nursery Road.

Police say the suspect stole a television from the laundry room of the apartment complex, then he took the security camera that was right outside the laundry room.

The suspect has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm, according to police.

If you know of any information on the suspect, please contact the Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.