Police need help identifying grand theft suspect in Clearwater

 CLEARWATER, Fla. (WFLA) – Clearwater police are hoping you can help identify a suspect in a recent grand theft case at a local apartment complex. 

According to police, the incident occurred in May at Promenade of Belleair located at 2159 Nursery Road.  

Police say the suspect stole a television from the laundry room of the apartment complex, then he took the security camera that was right outside the laundry room.

The suspect has a sleeve tattoo on his right arm, according to police. 

If you know of any information on the suspect, please contact the Clearwater Police at 727-562-4242.

