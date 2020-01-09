Police: Florida man stole tip jar from God Café after he was given free drink

LEESBURG, Fla. (WESH) – A man is accused of stealing a tip jar from an eatery in Leesburg called God Café after he received a free drink.

Leesburg police said James Edward Thompson has been charged with theft and resisting arrest in connection with the incident.

Workers at the Leesburg restaurant will often give people in need a free drink or free food, restaurant owner Gary King said.

Thompson went in on Monday and asked for a drink, then stole the tip jar, police said.

King, who recently had knee surgery, said he tried to stop Thompson and ended up breaking his knee.

Police later found Thompson hiding under a car, police said.

