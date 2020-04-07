Police: Man stabbed to death during incident in Tampa

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA)—Police are investigating a fatal stabbing in the 8700 block of N. 39th Street.

Police said they responded to the location Monday morning and found a man with stab wounds.

The unidentified man was taken to the hospital where he later died.

Investigators said the stabbing may have stemmed from a domestic dispute, but no arrests have been made at this time.

“All parties involved are accounted for,” police said in a press release.

Further information was not immediately available.

