Police: Man shot in drive-by while smoking cigarette at Tampa apartment

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) – A man smoking a cigarette with his brother was shot in the leg Tuesday morning in the West Riverfront neighborhood of Tampa, police said.

The shooting happened overnight at Oakhurst Square Apartments, 1120 North Boulevard.

Police said the man was outside, having a cigarette with his brother when a car drove up and someone started shooting in their direction.

The victim was trushed to a nearby hospital. His current condition is unknown.

Police said the shooting is still under investigation.

