Police: Man shot and killed in downtown St. Pete

Pinellas County

WFLA photo

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. (WFLA) – A man was shot and killed in the 400 block of 4th Avenue South late Wednesday night, police said.

St. Pete police responded to reports of shots fired around 10 p.m. They said a man died at the scene.

Further information regarding the man or any potential suspects was not immediately available.

“This is very early in an active investigation and no other information will be available until tomorrow morning,” police said in a news release.

