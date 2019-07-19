Police: Man jumped to his death from Lakeland hospital parking garage

LAKELAND, Fla. (WFLA) – Lakeland police say a man jumped to his death from the sixth floor of a hospital parking garage Thursday night.

At about 7:35 p.m., police responded to reports of a man acting irrationally atop the parking garage at Lakeland Regional Health Medical Center.

Police arrived and tried to talk the man down from the roof, but he would not comply, so they called for backup.

More officers arrived and tried to negotiate with the man, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

“After approximately 20 minutes of attempting to communicate with the man, he jumped from the north side of the garage and was fatally injured,” police said in a statement.

His name was not released.

The incident did not affect operations at the hospital, police said.

Further information was not immediately available.

